Viral Video Today: In Hinduism, the cow is worshipped and treated as a mother and called ‘gaye/gau mata’. The scared cow represents Mother Earth, as it is a source of goodness and its milk nourishes all creatures. An Indian cow was recently seen mothering not her own calves, or even calves of other cows, but the puppies of a dog.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Falls Out Of Car Window, Family Drives Away Leaving Her On Road. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda with the following caption: “It can happen only in India. Cow mothering abandoned pups.” The clip has gone viral with over 23,800 views and 2,000 likes. The video shows four brown puppies, who were abandoned by their mother, drinking milk from a cow. Meanwhile, the cow is lying down calmly as she feeds the pups. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Consoles Man Having Emotional Breakdown, Pats His Back Adorably. Watch

Netizens agreed with the IFS officer with comments like “It happens only in India”. “God is not in cow rather cow is in God. Our most sacred animal. Cow is the only animal which serves us completely with love and affection. We mainly feed only on mother and Cow milk that’s why Cow = Mother,” a user commented. “That’s why we call cows ?? gau mata and worship them,” another user tweeted. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Mysterious Sinkhole Opens Near Mine in Chile, Leaves Scientists Baffled | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

It can happen only in India.

Cow mothering abandoned pups 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5QnMZF4RI5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 3, 2022

Heartwarming, wasn’t it?