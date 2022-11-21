Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU Ward Of Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Video Goes Viral

Published: November 21, 2022 11:15 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Kritika Bansal

VIRAL VIDEO OF COW ROAMING IN MP HOSPITAL ICU
Viral News: A video is doing rounds of the internet where a cow was seen roaming freely inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh.

In the shocking clip, a cow can be seen strolling in the ICU of the hospital while no staffer seems to paying attention to the situation and taking the animal out of the premises.


After the video went viral, the hospital administration took action against the staff members.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF COW ROAMING IN MP HOSPITAL ICU HERE:

“I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward,” said Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon District hospital.

Published Date: November 21, 2022 11:15 AM IST