Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU Ward Of Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Video Goes Viral

After the video went viral, the hospital administration took action against the staff members.

VIRAL VIDEO OF COW ROAMING IN MP HOSPITAL ICU

Viral News: A video is doing rounds of the internet where a cow was seen roaming freely inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh.

In the shocking clip, a cow can be seen strolling in the ICU of the hospital while no staffer seems to paying attention to the situation and taking the animal out of the premises.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF COW ROAMING IN MP HOSPITAL ICU HERE:

A cow reached the ICU of the Government Hospital in Rajgarh (MP) to inquire about the condition of the patients. There was no time left for well-being, before she could ask anything, the patient’s family members chased her away. Tell me, does anyone do this? pic.twitter.com/EV6pd6lsCG — Kaustuv Ray (@kaustuvray) November 19, 2022

“I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward,” said Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon District hospital.