Magarmach Ka Video: Pythons live in and around the water and are often spotted in waterholes such as creeks, lagoons, rivers and man-made dams. Water pythons are a powerful predator, capable of preying upon small saltwater and freshwater crocodiles. Meanwhile, anacondas are commonly found in water like swamps and streams. Smaller anacondas generally hunt prey like smaller mammals, birds, fishes, etc. However, adult anacondas are able to consume much larger animals. Whereas crocodiles are large water predators themselves and usually beat snakes in a fight.

This saltwater crocodile came across what looks like medium-sized black-coloured python, which are easily defeated by large crocodiles, unlike anacondas. The video shows a crocodile coming out of the water to a river bank and facing off with a huge snake.

As the two reptiles are waiting for the other to attack, the crocodile goes for it and quickly grabs the python in its teeth. The crocodile then mercilessly kills the python and takes its prey into the water. The video posted on YouTube has gone viral with over 44k views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING PYTHON HERE:

Nature can be expected and brutal!