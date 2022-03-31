Viral Video: Social media users have been left horrified after a video showed a live crab stuck inside a woman’s ear. The incident happened when a small crab entered the woman’s ear while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The video was shared on TikTok by a person who goes by ‘@wesdaisy’. In the video, a person is seen holding a tweezer near a woman’s ear trying to pull out something. Meanwhile, a man is trying to calm her down, and tells her that it might hurt. He then pulls out the thing inside the ear canal, and we can see a tiny crab coming out. The woman is left horrified and she exclaims sayng, “What is that?”Also Read - Viral Video: Man Climbs On An Elephant in Prabhas Style, People Call Him 'Real Baahubali' | Watch

“Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab yo,” the caption on the TikTok video read

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were left horrified and disgusted to see the crab coming out of her ears. Many said that it is their worst fear. Thankfully, the woman was fine the next day and continued her water sports activity. She went kayaking the next day and urged her viewers to wear ear plugs while snorkelling.