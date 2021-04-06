Breathing Forest viral video: Ever heard of a forest breathing? Well, a creepy video has surfaced on the internet which shows a dense forest rising and falling as if it’s actually breathing like a human being. The eerie footage of a ‘heaving’ forest has baffled millions of social media users, who are scratching their heads looking for a possible reason behind the bizarre phenomenon. No, this mysterious force is not because of some earthquake, magic or any special effect. It’s simply, the wind! Also Read - Woman Forest Guard Does Happy Dance After Rain Brings Respite to Odisha's Similipal Forest Fire| Watch Viral Video

Sharing the video, a Twitter page called Science, Space & Nature wrote, ”The breathing Forest. This is a result of a excess space under a trees root system and strong winds. The wind blows the trees above ground & pull the trees root systems back & forth causing this phenomenon. I would sh*t my pants if I saw this and had no idea what was going on.”

Watch the incredible video here:

The breathing Forest. This is a result of a excess space under a trees root system and strong winds. The wind blows the trees above ground & pull the trees root systems back & forth causing this phenomenon. I would shit my pants if I saw this and had no idea what was going on. pic.twitter.com/zeaZZZCcC9 — Science, Space & Nature (@ScienceIsNew) April 2, 2021

Well, Twitter was obviously stunned to see such a creepy thing, and had all sorts of reactions to it:

Oh id shit my pants for sure and most likely pee too for good measure! 🤣😂🤣😂😅 — ☀️🌻Pika🌻☀️ (@Glycoamino) April 2, 2021

WOW that's awesome!! Have to say though reminds me of something you'd see in a Stephen King movie. If you saw this and didn't know what was going on it would scare the pants off of you.

Scary stuff 😬 — Debra Smessaert (@sunshine11852) April 5, 2021

Stuff like this is why people believed in magic and monsters and made stories to explain what they saw. — Dr. Two Pointy Habits (@EyeceKnits) April 3, 2021

I'd be terrified if was some kind of giant creature living underneath or something. It could be a titan awaking up it heard king ghidorah call. — Drex Slayer of Monterra (@AJsaurusRex) April 4, 2021

I’ve seen it in person in Tennessee. It was unexplained very unworldly. Like I had stepped into LOTR all of a sudden. — Amber (@Amber3Mc) April 3, 2021

So what’s the exact reason?

The video going viral is actually an old video from 2018, which has surfaced on the internet again. According to previous reports, the clip was taken in in a forest in Sacre-Coeur, Quebec, Canada and is actually an illusion created by air. The bizarre movement of the ground is a result of strong winds that have enough force to move trees and topsoil.

”When you look at the trees in the background, it’s clear that the winds were very strong. The forest floor seems to be moss covered, which leaves a lot of the root system of younger trees lodged in a loose medium. As the wind sways the trees, you get the roots lifting the floor. This gives the appearance of ‘breathing,” Mark Sirois of the Southern Quebec Severe Weather Network, told Time.

Mark Vanderwouw, a certified arborist at Shady Lane Expert Tree Care in Newmarket, Ontario, had previously explained to The Weather Network, “During a rain and windstorm event the ground becomes saturated, loosening the soil’s cohesion with the roots as the wind is blowing on a tree’s crown. The wind is trying to ‘push’ the trees over, and as the force is transferred to the roots, the ground begins to ‘heave’. If the winds were strong enough and lasted long enough more roots would start to break and eventually some of the trees would topple.”