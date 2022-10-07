Viral Video Today: Once you start watching animals and how they hunt, you’ll be shocked at just how fascinating and entertaining nature can be. Hunting by apex predators, like crocodiles, is always fascinating to see as there are many twists and turns involved and they don’t always end up being successful in getting their prey.Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Faces Off Against Python Then Sneakily Attacks. Watch Who Wins

One such incident was caught on camera where a crocodile was trying to be clever and hunt a deer but things turned out not so well for him. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'wildlifeanimall'. It has received thousands of views and many likes. In the clip, a deer is peacefully drinking water from a river when suddenly an alligator launches an ambush attack so the deer doesn't see him.

However, the deer sensed the crocodile before seeing him. In the same second that the crocodile lunged out of the water towards the deer to grab him with his powerful jaws, the deer jumped backward. Jumping would be an understatement here as the deer almost flew back. The crocodile's sudden attack scared him so much that it looked like the poor deer's soul flew out of his body.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING DEER HERE:

While the crocodile was being sneaky so the deer wouldn’t expect his next move, the deer’s reaction was the most unexpected thing about the video. Netizens were left stunned after watching the video and said they didn’t know a deer could fly.