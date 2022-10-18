Viral Video Today: Elephants seldom fight crocodiles, however, mothers will protect their young fiercely. In an elephant vs alligator fight, an adult elephant can easily win as the gator simply can’t inflict enough damage to the elephant before being stomped to death.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Tries To Hunt Elephant, Runs Away Like A Scared Little Cat. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows an elephant herd walking through a swamp and being attacked by crocodiles. The clip shows a crocodile attacking a baby elephant by holding its trunk in between its teeth. Meanwhile, the elephant herd is trying to get away from the crocodiles.

However, the young elephant is left behind as a crocodile has its trunk in a tight hold. An adult elephant then comes back to save the baby elephant, stomps on the crocodile and takes the calf away towards the herd. The reel shared on Instagram by the page 'wildlifeculture1' has received 50k views and 1,200 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING BABY ELEPHANT HERE:

Mama elephant to the rescue!