A shocking video of a crocodile trying to escape while being transported is going viral on social media. The incident took place three days ago in Florida, US when a Zoo was relocating crocodiles to another area of the Zoo.

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park shared the video on Facebook. The Zoo mentioned in its post that the c crocodiles were secured and placed in the Zoo van. However, one of the crocodiles managed to break the back window of the van and tried to escape. It then dashed down the road and the van crew rushed to get to him back.

Reptile Keeper Karsyn and Gen (General Curator) recaptured the crocodile with help from Ryan and Donald from Maintenance. "Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal's mouth was secured," the park said in the post.

“This is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this,” the park said. The video shared by Jessica Stark has gone viral with over 269K views and 1.8k likes.

Watch the viral video below: