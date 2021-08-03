Jaipur: In a bone-chilling incident, an 8-feet-long crocodile recently entered a house in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. It was later brought under control and rescued by forest department officials after a lot of effort. A video of the crocodile is now going viral on social media.Also Read - Pakistani Teenager Runs Away from Home, Crosses Border to India After Argument With Family

In the video, we can see the crocodile crawling and entering the house at a fast pace that created a chaotic situation in the area as people were scared of the reptile. Soon, the forest department was informed about the matter, and the rescue team rushed to the spot. However, it took around two hours for the team to bring the crocodile under control and rescue it. As per reports, the crocodile came out of a nearby pond and entered the house as heavy rains lashed the area and the water level rose.

A large crowd was gathered to watch the rescue operation of the crocodile and people of the area were much relieved after it was brought under control and taken away by the forest department.