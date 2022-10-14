Viral Video Today: Lionesses famously hunt their prey in packs for their whole pride. Even though lionesses are the primary hunters, lions sometimes join them on hunts too. This is one instance when a lion was caught on camera hunting with his lionesses as they came across another apex predator that is not as easy as deer to kill.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries To Act Cool By Petting Lion Cubs, Then THIS Hilarious Thing Happens. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'wildlifeculture1' and originally by 'latestkruger'. It has gone viral with over 1.1 million views and 21k likes. The clip, which according to the post seems to be from Africa, shows a crocodile badly trapped between a pack of hungry lions.

While three lionesses have surrounded the crocodile, the lion is pulling its feet with its teeth. That is where the clip ends and it seems like it end well for thee crocodile who had nowhere to escape to. "The girls are like no thank you," a user commented. "Well we know what's for dinner," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONS HUNTING CROCODILE HERE:

Even a crocodile isn’t safe in the wild!