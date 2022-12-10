Viral Video: Crocodile Grabs Elephant’s Trunk, Gets Stomped To Death In Return. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows an elephant herd walking through a swamp and being attacked by a crocodile.

Hathi Aur Magarmach Ka Video

Viral Video Today: Elephants seldom fight crocodiles, and in an elephant vs alligator fight, an adult elephant can easily win as the gator simply can’t inflict enough damage to the elephant before being stomped to death.

A video is going viral on social media that shows an elephant walking through a lake and being attacked by a crocodile. The clip shows a crocodile attacking an elephant by holding its trunk in between its teeth. Meanwhile, the elephant is trying to get away from the crocodiles while its herd is standing on the bank.

However, the elephant doesn’t need to be rescued by the other elephants as he manages to stomp on the crocodile. The jumbo can also be seen picking up the reptile by its tail and throwing it back in the water. At the end of the clip, the crocodile could be seen floating in a still, upside-down position, apparently because it’s dead. The video was posted on YouTube by the channel ‘Latest Sightings’ and has received over 17 million views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING BABY ELEPHANT HERE: