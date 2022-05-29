Magarmach Aur Sher Ki Ladai: A lion is the king of the jungle and is an apex predator. They can prey upon and eat any animal they choose, so lions can hunt crocodiles and sometimes eat them. However, the big cats usually shy away from confronting them, especially one on one, as the crocodile is simply too large and powerful for the lion to defeat. If the crocodile was able to ambush a lion that was drinking out water from a river, then the fight would be over immediately.Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Tiger Cuddles With Cubs For Nap Time, Clip is Just Too Cute to Miss. Watch

This crocodile is caught in the opposite situation where it is ambushed by not one but as many as three lions. The video shared on Instagram has received over 62,000 views. It shows two lionesses and one lion ganging up on a saltwater crocodile in a shallow lake. The crocodile could be seen fighting furiously for his life as the three hungry lions jumped on him to hunt him. The crocodile can be seen trying to attack the lions with its jaws as the big cats jumped away.

At first, the lion was fighting the crocodile by himself, but when the lionesses of his pride saw that he can't handle it, they jumped in to help and show him how it's done. However, all the three lions seem to be having a hard time pinning down the crocodile.

Watch the viral video below:

