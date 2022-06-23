Viral Video Today: A shocking yet hilarious video is doing the round of social media where a man is seen fighting off a crocodile with a frying pan. Much like Rapunzel from Tangled, the man was ready to defend himself with a strong frying pan to hit him and it didn’t take much to shoo him away.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Attacks Baby Elephant, Watch How His Mother Rescues Him

The video was shared on Facebook by Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours with the following caption, "Goat Island isn't your average pub and King Kai isn't your average publican! You just never know what he'll serve up next." It has received more than 3 million views.

The incident took place in Australia's Darwin, Northern Territory when a crocodile showed up outside the property of pub owner Kai Hansen. The man's dog could be heard barking loudly in the background and several people could be heard encouraging him to 'go get him'. The man then goes down the stairs with a frying pan and as the crocodile approaches him with an open jaw, he hits him hard on his head twice. This surprisingly worked and the crocodile ran away. In another version of the video posted in the comments, the man cracked a joke after chasing away the crocodile and people laughed at it.

Watch the viral video below:

How crazy was that?!