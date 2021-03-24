Crow Ramp walk video: Videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. One such video that is going viral and making people laugh is that of a crow doing a stylish walk just like a model on ramp. In the 10-second video, a crow is seen walking on a railing with utmost swag and style. It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the clip has amused people on the internet and is going viral. The video started making rounds of social media after IFS Susanta Nanda shared it on his Twitter timeline with the caption,”I am limited edition with an attitude.” The funny video is making people laugh, and many are funnily comparing the cow to supermodels. Also Read - Viral Video: Camel Chews Off Woman's Hair When She Tries to Take a Selfie With It | Watch

Watch the video here:

I am limited edition with an attitude pic.twitter.com/KIReTSEJtt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 23, 2021

The video has gone viral, and amassed a lot of hilarious comments. Trust us, you will be entertained after reading the funny reactions to the video. One user wrote, ”She must be a model in past life.. somethings never change,” while another wrote, ”Wow..What a swag catwalk. This crow is going to give the top models a run for their money”.

See a few reactions here:

तौबा ये मतवाली चाल। झुक जाए फूलों की डाल। चाँद और सूरज आकर माँगे तुझसे रंगे जमाल हसीना तेरा जवाब कहाँ 😂 — Arvind Jain (@ArvindJain_in) March 23, 2021

Main Chali, Main Chali Dekho Pyaar Ki Gali Mujhe Roke Na Koi Main Chali, Main Chali…….😂 — FARUK INC(Nehruvian) (@khanfaruk1993) March 23, 2021

She must be a model in past life.. somethings never change🤣 — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) March 23, 2021

What a catwalk 🤭 sach ne hi limited edition h ye yo Sirji 👌🏻 nxt tym kisi fashion show m show stopper bnana chahiye 😎 — Yukki (@bhadmejaosanuki) March 23, 2021

Wow..What a swag catwalk..😍

This crow is going to give the top models a run for their money. 🤣 — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) March 23, 2021

Can't stop laughing and absolutely amazed 🤣 — honey patnaik (@honeywriter) March 23, 2021

Earlier, a cow was also seen walking on the road in utmost style, like a catwalk. Well, watching such animal videos not just make you feel good, but also reduces stress.