Viral News: Crows are great scavengers and make their nests high up on trees using all kinds of things, including pieces of wood or wire. Commonly added materials to build their nests includes lint, cloth, twine, hair, or other soft materials. It takes crows about two weeks to build their nests which they leave once their young are able to fly.

Some birds use animal fur or hair for building their nests sometimes. A video is going viral on social media where we see a crow stealing fur out of a deer's tail for its nest. The video was posted on Instagram by the page 'naturre' with the following caption: "Need it for my nest, thanks sir!". It has received over 157k views and 15.5k likes.

The video shows a deer chilling in a park near a bench and some trees. As deer is facing the other way, admiring nature, a crow comes behind him. The crow starts picking at the deer's tails and grabs a bunch of fur from it. When the deer doesn't care to even flinch or look back, the crow takes out some more fur from its tail. The crow will likely use these pieces of fur to weave with twigs and other materials it can find to build its nest to lay eggs in.

Watch the viral video below:

