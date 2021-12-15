Rae Bareli: In a heartwarming gesture, several CRPF jawans travelled to Uttar Pradesh to attend the wedding of their colleague and martyred soldier Shailendra Pratap Singh’s sister. Not only that, the CRPF officers also walked the bride Jyoti and performed duties of a brother. The wedding took place in Rae Bareli on December 13, 2021 when the jawans arrived there as a surprise, making everyone emotional.Also Read - Viral Video: Horse Carriage With Groom On It Catches Fire During Wedding Procession. Watch

A video of the wedding which has gone viral shows the jawans in their uniforms, holding the ‘phoolon ki chadar’ as the bride entered the ceremony. They also performed all the rituals that Jyoti’s brother would have done and presented gifts to Jyoti.

Watch the video here:

These men walking with the bride are central reserve police force officers. The bride is the sister of late Shailendra Pratap Singh who was martyred in 2020. The marriage ceremony was solemnised in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh

Vc #Faiz_Abbas pic.twitter.com/wnhQHBzB4e — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) December 14, 2021

Notably, constable Shailendra Pratap Singh of the Central Reserve Police Force died in October 2020 in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Shailendra Pratap Singh’s father told India Today, “My son is no longer in this world but now we have so many sons in the form of CRPF soldiers who always stand by us in times of happiness and sorrow.”

The gesture of the CRPF jawans touched people’s hearts who appreciated them for showing up at the wedding.

Biggest gift from many brothers. I salute!! https://t.co/sqb5juYBaV — Gurucharan Singh (@Gurucharan2017) December 14, 2021

.