Kabul: As Taliban take control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, a heartbreaking video of an Afghani girl has emerged on Twitter. In the video, the girl has has voiced her despair at the world's treatment of her country, saying that they will be forgotten in history. The video was posted days before before the Taliban successfully established their control of Afghanistan on Sunday.

The clip was posted on Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the tearful girl laments in the clip. "I cannot help crying," she adds. "No one cares about us. We'll die slowly in history."

"We don't count because we're from Afghanistan. We'll die slowly in history" Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

Notably, under the previous Taliban rule, Afghan women were not allowed to work, study, or be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone. Those who violated the laws faced imprisonment, public flogging, and even execution.

While some found the video heartbreaking, others blamed the US for the situation. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the clip

“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly in history.” I am heartbroken. The women & girls of Afghanistan have been abandoned. What of their dreams, hopes? The rights they have fought two decades for? #PrayforAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/Os6aSRv5RK — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) August 14, 2021

Masih, this is heartbreaking and tragic. Is her video available elsewhere so I can share more widely? What must she feel, like young people in UK she has grown up largely without oppression and now we have left her future to the Taliban because the 'situation is too complex'. 🙁 — Miss Apis Mellifera 💙 (@EmmaSTennant) August 14, 2021

My heart breaks for this girl and every woman and girl in Afghanistan. After their shameful betrayal, the UK Government must do everything it can to protect this girl and every Afghan. https://t.co/SgjDc5Zqub — BothwellIndependista (@arichmondScot) August 15, 2021

So sad you can really see the pain in her eyes. Pulling out while the region was so unstable was/is such a bad idea — Mikey007 (@MichaelHohenst1) August 13, 2021

What is happening in Afghanistan is one of the biggest tragedies facing the world right now. Why are we not all united in confronting this gross violation of human rights and violence against women and girls? — Diversity at Work Communications Training (@yourdiversity) August 13, 2021

Incidentally, on the same day the video was posted, United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that ‘Afghanistan is spinning out of control’ and that the conflict is ‘taking an even bigger toll on women and children,’ according to a Daily Mail report.

Guterres said he’s ”deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.” ”It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,” he added.

As the terror group took over the presidential palace on Sunday night, fear and panic erupted in the capital with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country.