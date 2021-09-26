Viral Video: A video of a bear’s reaction to finding a lost GoPro camera in the snowy mountains and the footage it captured after has been going crazily viral across social media platforms. The location of the undated video that is going viral is also not known but it started trending after it was shared on Twitter by a handle named ViralHog. The video was shared with the caption, “This GoPro was lost in the snow until a curious bear came to investigate”.Also Read - Anand Mahindra's Shares Video of Bear Charging Towards People on a Bike | Watch Viral Video

In the 2 minute video, one can see the curious bear trying to hold the camera and somehow trying to figure out the object. As the camera was on, throughout the video, we can see the interior of the bear’s mouth and jaws several times as it probably tries to eat the camera thinking it as food. And as it tries to understand the object, the bear also accidentally captures the footage of its mesmerizing background amid the snowy mountains and clear blue sky. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Climbs Electric Pole & Gets Stuck in Wires, Causes Power Outage For 15 Minutes | Watch

Watch the video: Also Read - Businessman Campaigning for Governor with 'Beauty and the Beast' Theme Brings a 500Kg Bear To His Rally, Pics go Viral

The viral video has racked up over 11k views and many likes and comments. This is not the first time one such video has gone viral, even earlier several videos of grizzly bears hilarious moments with GoPro cameras have also gone viral in the past.