Viral Video: Cats are curious little creatures, who have an instinctual level of curiosity hardwired into them. For a cat, the world is full of wonder and once, something interests them, they have an urge to explore it. One such video of a little cat learning to make a pot is going crazy viral on the Internet. The video shows a man, apparently the cat’s human, making a clay pot on the pottery wheel. The cat, sitting next to him, is seemingly curious about the art and starts touching the clay model on the wheel. It also tries to decode how the moving wheel shapes something so beautiful.Also Read - Viral Video: Punjab Professor Goes to College Drunk, Sings & Dances In Classroom | Watch

The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, and simply captioned as, “Pawtery.” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Shows New Technique of Making Roti, But It Fails Miserably. Watch

CAT TRIES POTTERY: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - Viral Video: Pilot Welcomes Cancer Survivor Onboard With Heartfelt Announcement, Makes Her Tear-Up. Watch

The video has amassed 2.9 million views so far, and more than 14,000 retweets and quote tweets. Netizens couldn’t get over the adorable video and had a lot to say about it. One user simply wrote, “Pawsome,” while another commented, “This thread makes me want a season of The Great Pottery Throw Down but with cats.” Another wrote, “You can do anything you set your mind to – even pawtery.” A third said, “How sweet to let your pet join in !!”