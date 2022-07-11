Viral Video: Over the years, technology has revolutionized the world and brought a massive change in our daily lives. Remember the time when you bought your first smartphone, and were left absolutely fascinated and stunned to see what a little gadget could do? Well, a bunch of rhesus macaques underwent the same experience when they were given a smartphone in their hands. A video has resurfaced wherein monkeys were seen hooked onto screens to see pictures, videos of other monkeys.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Hangs Out With His Yaar Kitten, Their Loving Dosti Wins Hearts Online

In the video, two little monkeys could be seen watching a video of monkeys on a smartphone that someone was holding in front of their faces. The monkeys seem shocked and baffled at how their buddies got into the box. Then, a big monkey joins them to see what they’re watching. The three monkeys touch the phone’s screen and tap on it but are unable to touch their friends moving inside the box.

A Twitter user called Queen of Himachal shared the cute video and wrote, “Craze of social media.”

Watch the video here:

Craze Of Social Media🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UiLboQLD32 — Queen Of Himachal (@himachal_queen) July 10, 2022

Since being shared, the video has gained more than 126K views and more than 670 retweets. Notably, the video has surfaced again, after going viral, a couple of years back. Users filled the comments with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions as to how monkeys are also getting addicted to smartphone and social media. One user jokingly commented, “Tech savvy monkeys.” Another wrote, “Watch the curiosity of our cousins. Just outstanding.”

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Super Cute 😀😀😀😀 — binita kumari ✨🦋✨ (@psrx) July 10, 2022

Interest to aise dikha rahe hain jaise sab samajh aa raha ho 😅 — Ťríål øf Ţêär§ (@SerenityJaded) July 10, 2022

Small baby in end like mamma mujhe bhi dikhao na — Singh (@s_singh77) July 10, 2022

Tech savvy monkeys ! Great ! https://t.co/IF5OsP04PC — S Venkataramaiah (@SMyfriend45) July 11, 2022

Rise of the planet of the apes doesn't look far off now. https://t.co/AQtlxZDddX — Caustickonar (@caustickonar) July 11, 2022

What do you think?