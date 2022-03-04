Turkish ice cream vendors are famous for pranking people into believing they are getting their ice cream but not giving it to them long after they get frustrated. The combination of delivering tasty ice cream with a humourous method attracts a lot of customers seeking a little amusement. But the tables turned when a customer pranked the prankster.Also Read - Viral Video: The View Host Falls Off Her Chair, Face-Plants In Front of Audience. Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by @wanderzoneofficial and initially made by @mohamednagia1. In the video, we see the man playing a reverse prank on a Turkish ice-cream vendor.

When the vendor puts a scoop on a cone and tries to give him the ice cream and start his tricks, the man pulls out the cone from the stick and eats it. The vendor again tries to give him a second cone, hoping he will be able to take it back from the customer this time. But the customer tricks him again by holding on to the cone and then munches on it. The man pulls the same prank on the vendor for the third time and after he gives up and just gives the smart customer his ice cream.

The video has left netizens in splits and is going crazy viral with millions of views. The post has received over 7.3 likes so far.

Watch the viral video here: