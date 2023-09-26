Customers Hit Employees Over Delay In iPhone 15 Supply

Home

Viral Video: Customers Thrash Store Employees Over Delay In iPhone 15 Supply

The viral clip features customers fighting with the employees inside a store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar over an alleged delay in the supply of iPhone 15.

Clash over iPhone 15. (Image Credits: Twitter)

We are all familiar with the craze among iPhone users for Apple iPhone 15. The sale of the latest model by Apple commenced on September 22. Excited customers lined up outside stores to get their hands on the much-hyped smartphone. Among all this enthusiasm, an unfortunate incident has been reported from the country’s capital. A few customers in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar took their love for iPhones to a new level and lost their patience. They started thrashing the employees of the store.

Customers Thrash Store Employees

Upset customers punched the store employees, and even tore off a store employee’s clothes. It is believed that the buyers were unhappy after the sales personnel reportedly refused to sell an iPhone 15 model to them.

Check out the video below:

#WATCH | Delhi Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15 to him in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi (Viral Video Confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/as6BETE3AL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

The entire incident was captured on camera and the video of the same was shared on social media. The clip that has now gone viral was published by ANI on their official Twitter handle. Sharing the clip, they captioned the post, “Delhi Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15 to him in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi”.

As the caption suggests, a case has been filed against the customers involved in the fight under CRPC 107/151. Delhi Police is probing the matter and action will be taken against the accused.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video was shared on September 23 and has managed to garner more than 1.3 million views within a matter of days. Additionally, as soon as the clip was uploaded on the micro-blogging site, netizens flooded the comment section.

One of the Twitter users wrote jokingly, “We can understand the frustration of the customer as he sold his kidney to buy an Iphone 15.”

Another one said, “Bro fighting with one kidney.”

The third comment read, “They’re fighting to get the phone with the same features they already have.”

Another netizen commented, “Such Scuffles seem to be a quicker way to end arguments ! Very popular in north india !!!”

Many other videos of people waiting in long lines for iPhone 15 are doing rounds on the internet.

