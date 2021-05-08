Baby Giraffe Viral Video: An adorable video is going viral on social media where a newborn giraffe is taking his first steps. The video was posted on Twitter by the user Hopkins BRFC, which regularly posts cute videos. The video has been received more than 31,000 views and 2,200 likes. Also Read - Pune: Commissioner Disguises As Common Man To Conduct Surprise Checks at Police Stations. Read Viral Story

In the 22-second video captioned “First steps of a baby giraffe” on Twitter, a baby giraffe is seen attempting to taking his first steps. Even after a number of attempts, he fails to stand up straight on its own. But no matter how many times he kept on falling, the baby giraffe didn’t give up. In the end, the little giraffe finally made it and took its first steps. Later, his proud mother could be seen grooming him. Also Read - 4-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy Who Fell Into 90-Foot-Deep Well Rescued After 16 Hours, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

First steps of a baby giraffe pic.twitter.com/n4NDSHZdJB — ❤️A page to make you smile again ❤️ (@HopkinsBRFC) May 2, 2021

Netizens loved the heartwarming video and dropped many heart emojis in the comments. Here’s how they reacted:

