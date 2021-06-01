Viral Video: With distressing developments of India’s second wave of Covid filling our social media timelines, we all need a positive dose of news from time to time to distract our minds and relieve stress. If you are also looking for something that will make you smile, we have got just the right video for you. A video is going viral which shows a toddler singing the hook line of the popular Punjabi song Jine Mera Dil Luteya by Jazzy B. Also Read - Woman Tries to End Life by Jumping Into Jhelum River, J&K Police Prevent Suicide Attempt | Video Surfaces

The video shows the munchkin singing ‘Oh Ho’ enthusiastically every time the hook line point comes in the song Jine Mera Dil Luteya. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Filmygyan with the caption, ”The best “Ohooo” ever on this song 😁 Kya kehte ho doston?” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches Mobile Phone in Mid-Air While Riding a Roller Coaster, Internet is Amazed | Watch

Watch it here: Also Read - Amrita Rao Recreates The Viral 'Jal Lijiye' Meme With a Hilarious Twist, Video Goes Viral | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

The video has gone viral and is being loved by netizens, who can’t get over the toddler’s infectious energy and adorable expressions.

One user wrote ”Cutest video ever,” while others bombarded the post with heart emojis.

Many such baby videos go viral on the internet, as they help relieve stress. Recently, another video that won hearts on social media showed a cute little girl singing Bollywood song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ alongside her mother. In the video, the woman identified Anjana Madathil is seen playing a ukulele and singing Agar Tum Saath Ho while her daughter, sitting next to her on the couch, joins her in singing the song.

So cute, right!