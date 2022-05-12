Viral Video: The wedding season is on and the internet is full of funny and entertaining videos showcasing the big fat Indian wedding. Needless to say, dance performances are one of the most fun parts of any Indian wedding. And of course, the dance by the bride’s sisters and friends is one of the most special one, and typically the highlight of the sangeet night. One such adorable dance performance is going viral on Instagram wherein bridesmaids are seen dancing to popular Punjabi folk song Chitta Kukkad. In the video, the bridesmaid is seen in a beautiful lehenga, as she gracefully grooves to the song with perfect choreography and beautiful smile, along with others. As she dances to the melodious song, guests cheer for her.Also Read - Bizarre Wedding Blunder! Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-up Due to Power Cut in MP's Ujjain

An Instagram page called Fab Wedding shared the video and wrote, ”Cutest Bridesmaid Alert! 🚨 This adorable dance performance will glue you to watch it again and again!”

Watch the video here:

