An adorable video is going viral on social that is just too cute to miss. The video shows a cat teaching her kitten to climb stairs. The video was posted on Twitter by the user Buitengebieden with the caption that said, "Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.."

In the 29-second clip, a cat can be seen helping one of her little kittens up a flight of stairs while her other kittens were waiting on top of the stairs. The kitten appeared to be scared of climbing the stairs at first but she it saw her mother climb step after step, she gained some confidence and followed her mother.

The mommy cat patiently waited at every step while the kitten learned how to make it to the top with her tiny legs. In the end, the little kitten starts climbing the stairs comfortably and she is greeted by her brothers and sisters at the top.

Watch the viral video below: