An adorable doggo is here put a smile on your face this Christmas day. The 8-year-old Chihuahua mic called 'Gracie' has gone crazy viral on social media. The dog's video posted on TikTok by the user 'scottyhubs' has received over 40 million views and 4.7 million likes.

The dog's owner Scott Hubbard tuned his dog Gracie into a Christmas present – which is a annual tradition for the two. "Every year I wrap my dog up just to remind us both of the gift she is," he said.

In the viral video, the Tiktok creator takes a sheet of wrapping paper, tape, and a stick-on bow. Mariah Carey’s hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ can be heard playing in the background of the video. Scott is seen carefully wrapping up Gracie in the Santa-patterned paper. She looks super cute while sitting on the sofa, patiently waiting to be wrapped like every year.

Scott then places Gracie on the paper and she lies down on her back with a huge smile as if she is really enjoying being wrapped. Her owner then tapes the paper over her body and puts a red bow on Gracie’s head. The Chihuahua’s million-dollar smile is adorable, hilarious and a Christmas gift in itself.

