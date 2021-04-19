Viral Video: It’s a known fact that most dogs hate having a bath, and their humans have to really struggle to get them ready. To avoid bath time, dogs pull a number of tricks to dissuade humans, like –collapsing to the ground, throwing tantrums and even feigning death. Yes, dogs are intelligent creatures and they sure can act! In one such video going viral on the internet, a doggy pretends to be dead when its owner tries to give him a bath. As its owner tries to make him get up, the dog lies on the floor in a motionless manner, making no sound and movement at all. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Aunty's Epic Reply Outside Liquor Shop Draws Cheers From The Internet | Watch

In the video, the dog can be seen lying down straight tightening his body, to give a false idea that it’s actually dead. His owner repeatedly gives him a nudge, but the dog is not ready to move. In the end of the video, when the owner picks him up from the floor and lifts his mouth, his trick is exposed.

Watch the video here:

Well, the video has gone viral and people are loving the cute dog and his adorable tantrums. One user said, ”He deserves an Oscar”, while many posted laughing emojis.

