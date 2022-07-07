Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are human’s best friends and kids absolutely love them. For many kids growing up, dogs are their best companions with whom they play with and have fun. In many households, dogs and babies grow up together and gradually, they forge a strong and emotional bond. In the video, we can see an adorable dog becoming a baby’s teacher, upon realizing that the baby cannot walk. At the start, the baby is seen alongside his toys when the black and white pooch decides to give the baby some crawling classes. The dog could be seen lying low and pushing itself forward. The baby observes and follows and to our surprise, the baby actually learns a little from the cute little teacher and briefly crawls.Also Read - Viral Video: Railway Employee Books 4 Tickets in 10 Seconds, Impresses Internet With Rapid Speed. Watch

A Twitter account called Wholesome Memes shared the video and wrote, “Dog teaches baby how to crawl.”

Watch the video here:

Dog teaches baby how to crawl 🐶👶 pic.twitter.com/o7wc2uRJSD — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) June 30, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people are impressed by this smart dog. The video also beautifully captures the bond of a baby and dog and gives an important message that animals are always available to help their human friends. One user wrote, “This is why I love dogs. They are the best.” Another commented, “If your dog is teaching your baby how to move, then you know he’s a good boy.” A third wrote, “Oh God!!!! Why dogs are so sooooooooooo adorable!!!!????”

Here are more reactions:

This is the sweetest & cutest thing I've ever seen!😊 https://t.co/YX40HisxIq — Joan K. (@JoanK61728179) July 1, 2022

This is why I love dogs. They are the best. https://t.co/OVGjuLuJSE — Comicbook Nerd🥷🦸🏽‍♂️🦇🚀🔱⚡️👽🦾❇️ (@DaryleLSmith) July 1, 2022

da dog is so happy too just wagging da tail and teaching da little human https://t.co/35v51sghpI — v 🫧 (@strwbrrymochis) July 1, 2022

Oh God!!!! Why dogs are so sooooooooooo adorable!!!!???? — SoyGTM (@SoyGtm) June 30, 2022

is he teaching or mocking 🤣 https://t.co/tzHLJcajq9 — hana bigwin 🕯️freetag ୧⍤⃝💰 (@juli28juta) July 1, 2022

If your dog is teaching your baby how to move, then you know he’s a good boy. — Ken the Cobalion (@RazgrizUnicorn) June 30, 2022

Dogs are just the best!