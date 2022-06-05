Viral Video Today: The Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge is taking over Instagram right now. From celebs to influencers to anyone and everyone is making reels on the trending rap song ‘My money don’t jiggle, jiggle’. Now, elderly people are also hopping on the Jiggle Jiggle trend.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Teaches American How to Dance Like Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram reels by the page 'goodnews_movement' with the following caption: "Dancing into Friday like this couple who are over 80 whaaaat! (Who else can't get this song out of their head?)". It has received more than 1.9 million views and 71k likes.

The video shows the elderly couple, who are dressed in jeans, t-shirts and sneakers, dancing with the woman standing in front. The two then do their choreography in sync and manage to nail all the steps. The couple looked perfectly adorable while dancing together to the viral song.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

What do you think of the video?