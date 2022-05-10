Viral Video: Many parts of the world are experiencing summers right now, and just like humans, animals too are trying to beat the heat in their own way. One such wholesome video shows a group of adorable otters playing with ice cubes and their antics, playfulness and expressions will ‘otter-matically’ make your smile! The video shows two otters rolling around in a tub filled with ice, while the third plays with ice cubes to keep themselves cool. The way, the third otter holds the ice cubes and rolls them over his body is really funny to watch. The clip has amassed 94K views and more than 1200 retweets.Also Read - 13-Foot King Cobra Spotted in Andhra Palm Oil Plantation, Rescued by Snake Catcher | See Pic

A Twitter account called Buitengebieden, that posts heartwarming videos, shared the short clip and wrote, ”They are all mine”, with a laughter emoji.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people love their adorable antics. One user wrote, ”Looks like they really love the freeze! That fur must make them run super hot!” Another commented, ”If I was an Otter, this what I would be doing!”

