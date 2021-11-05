A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a green parrot could be seen photobombing a traffic camera. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘kassy’. It has received more than 1,300 views so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Cuddles and Kisses Pet Snake, His Reaction is Too Cute. WATCH

The parrot's shenanigans were caught on by a camera placed high-up for a wide view of the street's traffic in Brazil. In the 13-second-long video, a parrot could be seen peeping into the camera with its head upside down. One moment you're looking at the traffic, the next moment a parrot suddenly blocks the camera's view.

The funniest part is when the parrot's face with its big eyes, trying to figure out what's inside the camera, keeps reappearing in the front of the camera's lens.

Watch the viral video below: