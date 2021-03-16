Hattingen: A video of people hugging and cuddling sheep at a farm is going viral on social media. The video is from a German farm which is gaining popularity for offering lonely people an opportunity to cuddle a sheep. The farm has reportedly started this facility for people who are feeling deprived of human contact due to restrictions imposed in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Push Ups on Moving Car Video Goes Viral, UP Police Rewards Rs 2500 Challan | Watch Highway Video

To visit this farm, a person needs to book a prior appointment, and they can get as close as they like to the sheep. The sessions with the farm sheep are free of charge, however, visitors are asked for donations for the farm. Also Read - Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani: Mother of Three Kids Elopes with Class 8 Boy

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Lexa Voss, who runs an educational programme on a farm near Hattingen in western Germany to encourage people to get closer to animals, said, “We have marvellous sheep here who like it very much if they get visitors.” Also Read - Viral Video of Woman Throwing Plastic Bottle in Hippo's Mouth Sparks Outrage Online | Watch

“I allow people to visit the sheep unattended, and have a wonderful time with them in nature and far away from any masks and social distancing, ” added Voss.

Watch the video here:

A farm in western Germany is offering lonely people the opportunity to hug sheep https://t.co/7f1PdTnlVh pic.twitter.com/PAeaSKGdaj — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) March 16, 2021

One of the visitors, Therese Pfeffer who enjoyed her session at the farm said, “At the moment we avoid being close to each other. We are always at a distance. To be honest, I always walk by sheep pastures and they run away. And here it is very different. It’s great.”