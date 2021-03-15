New Delhi: Looking for some stress relief videos to drive away your Monday blues? Here we are, with another viral funny video of a tailless parrot making its own feather and paper tail from a piece of calendar. And, we can assure you, this video will definitely melt your heart. In the viral video, the cute little yellow parrot with a little dab of red on its body can be seen chopping pieces of an English calendar with its beak in the shape of long feathers and putting it inside the back part of its body so that it looks like a feathery-tail on it. Also Read - Mumbai Man Threatens Woman for Feeding Stray Dogs, Says 'I'll Slap You' | Watch Viral Video

In the short 40-second video clip, the parrot can be seen cutting out at least 3-4 pieces of paper in shape of feather and putting in as a tail. The video was first shared by an user on Twitter and its gaining attraction of social media users for the parrot's sense of fashion.

This is not the first time a cute animal or bird video is going viral on the internet, earlier too several funny videos of monkeys, cats and pandas have gained a lot of traction of social media users. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos are good for the mental health of human beings and are here to help us get through it all. So, if you’re a sucker for adorable animal videos, don’t you bother, they’re helping you have positive health benefits on you by reducing stress levels and making you calm.