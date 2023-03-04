Home

Viral

Viral Video: Cyclist Escapes Certain Death In Most Unusual Manner | See It To Believe It

Life is full of uncertainties and so is death.

Viral Video: Things happen for a reason and at their own time and pace. This is the most popular explanation for a myriad of events that have left many people around the world wondering whether to believe in destiny and miracles or dismiss them as pure coincidences. This is what we are going to share with you today.

It is a video that is going viral as it shows how a cyclist on the road escapes certain death. Not only does he escape death but also emerges unhurt. The video shows a cyclist crossing the road and a car and a truck are coming from his front lane and right lane respectively. Both vehicles are at a very high speed and both almost collide at the intersection and swerve in time to avoid hitting each other.

This steering leads to both vehicles losing balance and both scrape the cyclist, almost to the extent of knocking him off. But he escapes unhurt and gets up, though he must be shaken to the core.

The video is shared on Twitter by captured by CCTV @CapturedCctv.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This is a cat-and-mouse game that life and death play until death prevails. But then, as destiny might have it, there have been numerous cases when people have managed to dodge a near-certain death by a whisker, leaving people’s jaws dropped.

