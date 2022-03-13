A man trapped by a fast-moving fire in his apartment building in New Jersey, US dropped his young son into the waiting arms of police and firefighters, who then also caught the man.Also Read - Viral Video: Faridabad Man Seen Exercising by Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony, Horrifies The Internet | Watch

The fire at the South Ridge complex in South Brunswick was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday, and emergency responders found flames shooting from the second and third floors of the rear of one of the buildings.

The man and his 3-year-old son were on a second-floor balcony when authorities told the dad to drop the boy. Three officers and a firefighter caught the toddler, and the father soon followed. Both were treated for undisclosed minor injuries.

Watch the video below:

Rescue captured on officers' body worn camera. Dad throws child out 2nd floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape flames consuming apartment building. pic.twitter.com/Ku5jQ6sOUy — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) March 7, 2022

Four other people were being treated for smoke inhalation, including one who was hospitalized, authorities said. Roughly 50 people were displaced by the fire, which remains under investigation.

(With inputs from Associated Press)