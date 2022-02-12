A video is going viral on social media where an elderly couple can be seen singing while playing instruments. They chose the song Chitthi Aayi Hai by Pankaj Udhas from the 1986 film Naam starring Sanjay Dutt. The video uploaded on Facebook has received over 2 million views and 271k likes.Also Read - 63-Year-Old ‘Dancing Dadi’ Grooves to 'Teri Baaton Mein', Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

In the video, the two can be seen sitting cross-legged beside each other. As the elderly man plays the harmonium and sings, the woman joins in for her part and sings while beating the dafli. Their voices sounded beautiful and their rendition of the hit classic was soulful.

The video has received over 7.5k comments. Netizens flooded the comments with love and appreciation for their amazing performance.

Watch the viral video below: