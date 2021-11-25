A video is going viral on social media that will definitely put a smile on your face today. The video shows a foreign man dancing on an Indian street when an elderly man joins him. In the video, a foreigner is seen showing off his dance moves on a Bollywood song as a crowd gathers around him to watch. As he dances on O O Jane Jana from the Salman Khan-Kajol film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, an overjoyed uncle decides to join him.Also Read - ‘Dancing Dadi’ Shakes a Leg to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, Her Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

While the street dancer skillfully performs the moves from the song, the elderly man just enjoys himself and makes up steps as he goes. The dancer returns this enthusiasm by freestyle dancing with him and shaking the man's hand in the end.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘sudhirdandotiya’ a few days ago. Netizens replied to the tweet applauding the ‘dadaji’ for his amazing dance. A user commented saying, “Keep it up Dadu!” Another Twitter user said, “Ye hamare dadaji he bhartiya dadaji”. Here are some of the comments from the video: