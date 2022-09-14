Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral that will make you feel mean for laughing at it. Scare pranks are mean but at the same time it can be really funny to see the reactions of people, or in the case pets, being scared to death. You might have seen really innovative scare pranks going viral like a black pug dressed as a huge spider scaring people on the streets. However, this one is a classic jump scare but the dog’s terrified reaction has left the internet in hysterics.Also Read - Lioness Enters Party, Climbs Tree To Attack Guest. Viral Video Stuns Netizens. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'happyfacesgoal' with the following caption: "He won't sleep today, not good". In the clip, an elderly man is on his knees like a dog outside the glass window, looking really creepily at his pet dog. The dog, who has the cutest face ever, is looking ahead, not expecting a human-dog scaring the life out of him.

The grandpa waits for the dog to turn around, and when he does, it seems like the dog's soul just left his body. The poor doggo could be heard barking as if he's screaming and backing away as he was not expecting the man to be sitting behind him and waiting to scare him. The woman recording the video couldn't stop laughing at the dog's reaction and the grandpa also looks he enjoyed the prank.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GRANDPA SCARING PET DOG THROUGH WINDOW HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Faces Goal™ (@happyfacesgoal)

The video has gone viral with over 3 million views and 361k likes. Netizens were left hysterical after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “That dog screamed for his life,” a user commented. “That wasn’t a bark that was a grown man scream,” another user commented. “Scared the hell out of that dog lol,” a third user commented.