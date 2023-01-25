Home

Viral

Daddy Does Push-ups with Toddler Daughter on his Back. Watch Adorable Video

Daddy Does Push-ups with Toddler Daughter on his Back. Watch Adorable Video

In this viral video, one can see a father doing push-ups with his toddler daughter on his back. The heart-melting video is definitely the cutest thing on the internet today.

Man does push-ups with baby daughter on his back

Viral Video: A video showcasing a dad and daughter’s adorable bond has gone viral and netizens just can’t handle the adorableness of the duo. In the video, one can see a father doing push-ups with his toddler daughter on his back. The heart-melting video is definitely the cutest thing on the internet today.

The video started going viral across social media platforms after it was shared by a Twitter user named Sandeep Mall who describes himself as an entrepreneur, health coach and wildlife photographer in his bio. The viral video was captioned, “If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight 😍 In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and goal is I can do 15 reps that time also.”

If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight 😍 In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and goal is I can do 15 reps that time also. pic.twitter.com/LklKoEtAax — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) January 24, 2023

In the 12-second clip, the man can be seen doing push-ups at a gym. The man wasn’t just doing push-ups like any other normal day, but he had his baby daughter on his back to add extra weight and overloaded the video with cuteness. As we can see, the toddler clutched her daddy hard while he worked out. At one point, one can also see the baby caressing her father’s ears and cheeks as she held him tight sitting on his back.

The video amassed over 32k views after being shared online, and people totally loved it. Users poured in comments like, “This is just terrific, Loved it. I’m more impressed with kido and the way she is holding you.”, “Really cute! Also, one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones is staying in shape.”, “Enjoying piggyback ride – save this video for future” and many more.