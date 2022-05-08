Viral Video Today: Indian dadis play a huge role as a mother and then as a grandmother as well. Their job as a mother never ends. And we love listening to our mother sing in their soothing voices, don’t we? On Mother’s Day, a video of a desi dadi ma is going viral on social media where she can be seen singing while playing the harmonium.Also Read - Pakistan Man Dressed As a Clown Sings 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', Soulful Voice Leaves Internet Emotional | Watch

The video shows an elderly woman dressed in a magenta saree while sitting on the ground outside with a harmonium in front of her. Behind her, a man is playing a dholak to help the dadi with her background beats. She starts a song by the late legend Lata Mangeshkar in her soulful voice. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Sings in Car With Father, Netizens Call it Cuteness Overload. Watch

The song the dadi ma chose is ‘Milo Na Tum To Ham Ghabraye’ from the 1970 film Heer Raanjha. She could be seen beautifully playing the harmoium while singing the following lyrics ‘Milo na tum to hum ghabraye, Milo to ankh churayein, Hamein kya ho gaya hai…” Also Read - Ranu Mondal Sings Bengali Song With Bangladeshi Superstar Hero Alom, Fans Love It | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens loved the dadi’s melodious voice and flooded the comments with love and praise for her. ‘Chha gayi dadi,” one user commented on Instagram. ‘What a voice,” another user wrote. “Bahot hi surili awaj ha dadi ji ki,” another user commented.