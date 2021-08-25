Viral Video: Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have only proved that age is just a number. Now, an adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing to Badshah’s song ‘Baawla’ is winning hearts on social media. In the video, the 89-year-old elderly woman, defying her age, is seen grooving to the beats of the song in her own desi style. Dressed in a yellow and pink saree, the grandma is seen dancing to her heart’s content along with her grandson, who compliments her moves.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Band Plays The Iconic James Bond Theme Music, Wows The Internet | Watch

The video has been shared by Ankit Jangid, who is a content creator with 26.4k followers on Instagram. He captioned the video as, ”My 89 years old Dadi grooving to the music of Badshah❤️ 😉 In the beginning She tried to copy the actual dance moves but eventually started dancing to her own rhythm 😂😘 Having Dadi is a blessing.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Jangid (@ankitjangidd)

The same duo had gone viral a couple of days back, when they had performed a hilarious dance on the viral ‘I don’t believe in soulmates’ song. This time too, the dadi- pota team is winning hearts on Instagram, and their video has amassed more than 280,ooo likes with several comments pouring in. Many users loved their bond and have become fans of her energy and innocence. Bowled over by her performance, many praised her saying, ‘Dadi ho to aisi.’

Adorable, right?