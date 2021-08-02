Viral Video: An adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing together on an Instagram reel trend is winning hearts on social media. In the video, an 89-year-old elderly woman is seen dancing funnily to ‘ I don’t believe in soulmates’ song, which had become a raging trend on Instagram a couple of weeks back.Also Read - Little Girl Dances Adorably to Kriti Sanon's Mimi Song 'Param Sundari', Delights The Internet | Watch

In the video, the grandmother is seen dancing in her desi style with dramatic and funny expressions, and her grandson also follows her style. At one point, he even performs the Naagin dance, commonly seen during Indian weddings. While the woman is wearing a pink saree, her grandson is seen in a shirt and tie. Together they make an adorable duo.

The video has been shared by Ankit Jangid, who is a content creator with 18.9k followers on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Found my soulmate in my DADI.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◻️▪️Ankit Jangid▪️◻️ (@ankitjangidd)

The video has gone viral with more than 10,000 likes and users are pouring heart emojis on the post. One user wrote, ”ye bnda or iska dance…. unique hai,” while another commented, ”Wow … Aaj din bn gya mera….. Sukoon mila apka ye video dekh kr….. Apki dadi ki smile 😊 hamesha aise hi rhe….”

In another video, his grandma can be seen dancing energetically to another Bollywood song. He captioned the video as, ”She is 89 years old and just look at her dance….To help me grow on Instagram…. She said in haryanvi “post this online and it’ll get views in thousands. Sharing another one with my Dadi after reading all the lovely comments”.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ◻️▪️Ankit Jangid▪️◻️ (@ankitjangidd)

Cute, right?