Mainpuri/UP: Nearly a week after a clip of an Uttar Pradesh constable crying bitterly over the quality of food served in the police mess has gone viral on social media, another similar video has emerged wherein Kamlesh Dixit, Mainpuri district police chief can be seen complaining about 'dal-roti'. "Now that the Firozabad matter is in the limelight, will you make amends now?" the cop asked holding up bad quality chapatis.

In the video, Dixit, during an inspection at the mess at the local Police Lines, can b seen reprimanding staff, saying, "This is what you get paid for. If you cook with your heart, then the food automatically becomes tasty." After stirring a spoon inside a large container of dal, he said, "This is just water".

Mainpuri Police had also shared some visuals of the inspection.

On August 11, Firozabad constable Manoj Kumar was seen carrying a plate of dal, rotis and rice and sobbing on the road while a senior official tries to pacify him. He had claimed that despite complaining about the quality of food, nothing has been improved.

“We all are served watery dal and undercooked rotis at the mess. CM had announced that the state government provides an allowance to ensure a nutritious diet for police personnel. But this is what we get after 12 hours of duty. How are we supposed to work if we won’t get a proper diet”, the constable said in the video.



Soon after his complaint, police swung into action and tweeted that the CO City is investigating the quality of the food.