Video: Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced to Lick Slippers in UP

Video: Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced to Lick Slippers in UP

Viral Video: After the video went viral on the internet, the police took action and arrested the accused man, who worked as an electrical lineman.

Dalit Man Slapped, Forced To Lick Slipper In Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: Twitter @BanchitSoshit

Uttar Pradesh: In an unpleasant incident, a Dalit man was allegedly thrashed and humiliated in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonabhadra district by a man over an electrical issue. The incident, which took place on Thursday night, has gone viral on the internet.

In the video clip, a man can be seen sitting on a wooden cot with another individual standing in front of him. The man orders him to lick his slippers and do sit-ups while holding his ears, and the other person follows his commands.

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Slippers In The Video

Tejbali Singh, an upper caste hindu lineman in UP’s Sonbhadra, forced a Dalit to lick his slipper and squat after altercation and yes this the condition of dalit in double engine sarkar! #DalitLivesMatter #SayNoToHinduRastra pic.twitter.com/XisC6FZbVS — Vanchit Shoshit Samaj (@BanchitSoshit) July 8, 2023

After the video went viral on the internet, the police took action and arrested the accused man, who worked as an electrical lineman. The accused was reportedly furious at the Dalit man for helping other villagers with electrical issues.

The police stated that Tejbali Singh Patel thrashed Rajendra and subjected him to humiliating punishments. He forced the victim to lick the slippers on his feet and perform sit-ups while holding his ears.

According to the police, the victim, Rajendra, had visited his relative’s house in the village and fixed some electrical problems they were facing. Other villagers also approached him and asked if he could solve their electrical issues, to which the man agreed. In return, Rajendra received some money for his services. This act enraged Tejbali Singh Patel, who then allegedly thrashed the victim and humiliated him.

The entire incident was captured in multiple videos, which have gone viral on all social media platforms. The accused lineman has been arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This is not the first case where a Dalit man was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh. In January of this year, a 30-year-old Dalit man and his 20-year-old brother were thrashed following a brawl over giving way to the bike of one of the assailants from the upper caste in the Etah district. The police registered a case against five people.

