Viral Video Today: If you've ever attended an Indian wedding function, you have seen how wild baaratis can get while dancing to wedding tracks. Sometimes, an uncle can crush your feet while jumping on the dance floor or an aunty can fall on you. But you can never imagine that the whole dance floor would collapse, taking down all the wedding guests with it.

A shocking video has surfaced on Koo that was posted with the following caption: "Bhai ki shadi main stage nahi dharti hi phat gayi." The video shows dozens of wedding guests dancing together covering a whole floor. Suddenly, the floor beneath their feet collapses with all the people still on top.

A major portion of the floor went under into the foundation taking all the people down with it. A huge hole could be seen in the ground with one guy hanging from it. People could be heard screaming as the ground collapsed and everything was just standing there stunned.

Watch the viral video here:

