Thrissur: Needless to say, frontline workers and health staff across the world have been putting up a brave battle against the deadly coronavirus. However, they too deserve a break and what better than dance and music to break the monotony and grimness? Recently, two Kerala medical students lit the internet up with their energetic and groovy dance. In a video going crazy viral, two medical students are seen shaking a leg to the Boney M classic, 'Rasputin'.

Dressed in blue scrubs, the duo effortlessly dance to the song in their college corridor, pulling off some impeccable footwork and awesome expressions. The two dancers have been identified as MBBS students namely Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak from Thrissur Medical College, Kerala. While Naveen is in the 4th year, Janaki is in the 3rd year. Both of them are trained dancers, and are part of their college dance team.

The clip was first posted on Instagram by Naveen, but the video has now made its way to all other social media platforms too.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Twitter by Judish Raj, with a caption saying, ”Stylish dancing medicos.”

The video has delighted netizens, and all sorts of reactions are pouring in. One user wrote, “As someone who trips while walking normally let alone dancing, this makes me jealous and appreciative at the same time…I too want to be ‘cool’ like them.”

Here are other reactions:

“This was an impromptu plan… Soon after class hours, we practised for 20 minutes and went for it. It took a total of two hours to come up with the video. The video was filmed by our friend Musthak Ali,” they told The New Indian Express.

After the video went viral, Naveen posted an illustrated image featuring the duo where he has thanked people for liking and sharing the video.

”We’ve heard over n over of being viral overnight and right now we are in a trance!!Right now we feel it. Thank you @janaki_omkumar for pairing up for this choreo and @mushthak_ali_k for putting it up together. And a special thanks to @the_.faceless._girl for this awesome illustration. We owe each other a million. 😍😍 A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not so frequently active social media user myself have luckily been on the buzz for the past few days. And yeah, the high of this buzz is fun😆❣️!! Thank you everyone for the support and cheers. You guys mean a lot!”, Naveen wrote.