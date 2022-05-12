Viral Video Today: Indian weddings are full of colours, traditions, love, music and they’re just really enjoyable for the families and guests. At this desi wedding, guests were enjoying themselves to the fullest by partying hard and dancing their hearts out.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Tries to Dodge Jaimala, Bride Reacts in The Funniest Way. Watch

A hilarious incident occurred at the desi wedding when some men were dancing on the dance floor. The video was shared on YouTube and has gone viral with over 2.2 million views.

The video shows the bride and groom sitting on the stage while guests most guests are either drinking or eating. Meanwhile, a few men who clearly had a bit too much to drink went to the dance floor. After a while, a couple comes on the floor to dance together. However, a man wanted to dance with the woman's partner.

The man who was dancing with his friends picks up the man dancing with the woman and starts bouncing him up and down in his arms. As the man’s advances came out of nowhere and surprised him, the man with the woman tries to hit the other man to get down. This irks the drunk man and he slaps the man for not going along with the joke. The woman and the drunk man’s friends had to interrupt the fight to break it off.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?