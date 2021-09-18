A video is going crazy viral on social where a dancer can be seen showing off his impressive moves that are combined with some great video editing and effects. You may have to watch the video at least one more time to grasp its beauty.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride & Groom Dance Merrily on The Road After Their Wedding | Watch

In the video, a dancer dressed in a pair of quirky shorts, a white tee and a black cap was seen dancing his heart out on a New York street. The dancer then starts performing upbeat stunts with hat flips and just vibes to the song.

What left netizens jaw-dropped was not only the cool dance moves but the amazing optical illusions entwined with them. The stunning effects well-coordinated with the dance moves left netizens in awe of the dancer.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz)

The video was uploaded by the dancer who goes by the name ‘Kid the Wiz’ on his Instagram and he credited the user New Influx for the effects.

Instagram users flooded the comments with fire and lightning emojis.

The video has received more than two million views so far. “Bro, your energy is unmatched,” a user said. “So fire,” another user commented.