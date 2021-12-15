Viral Video: Ever since the popular song Bella Ciao was used in Spanish thriller series Money Heist, it has become a worldwide sensation. The show is equally loved in India and that’s why the internet is filled with several desi renditions of the song. Now, a video of three dancers shaking a leg to the desi version of the popular song ‘Bella Ciao’ has gone viral, delighting netizens. In the viral clip, Mumbai-based dancer Nicole Concessao, Awez Darbar and Sonal Devraj are seen dressed up in red jumpsuits just like the characters of Money Heist. The clip then shows two of them going out of the frame and the third one showcasing some cool and energetic dance moves.Also Read - Gurgaon Money Heist: Rs 30 Crore Stolen, Accused Rented Flat in Same Society

The clip was posted on Instagram by Nicole Concessao and has been viewed more than a million times. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Got to love a good Desi twist to the famous Bella Ciao Enjoyed creating this hook step & now it’s your turn to recreate and share your reels! Also have to say, if I ever were in a heist, @bhaiyajiismile & @awez_darbar would definitely be part of the gang!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Concessao (@nicoleconcessao)

Users love the energy of the dancers and showered praises in the comments section. One user wrote, ”Woww what a power pack performance,” while another commented, ”Omg what a energetic dance fabulous ma’am.” A third wrote, ”This is so much fun.” Another said, ”You’re adorable!! Loved this desi tadka.”

Here are other reactions:

What do you think?